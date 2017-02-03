× Suburban police involved in shooting of man in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ill. — A Forest Park police officer shot a man driving a car this evening near Harlem and Jackson.

Police aren’t confirming the man died, but a witness tells WGN News he heard five loud bangs and never saw the man move after he was removed from the car.

The witness says the officer may have feared he was going to be run over.

State police are investigating.

They hope to get a look at what happened from security video recorded at businesses in the area.