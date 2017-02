CHICAGO — Several vehicles were involved in a crash this afternoon on the inbound Dan Ryan.

All lanes are block at 79th as crew respond to reports of a 7-vehicle crash.

IB DAN RYAN: A 7-vehicle crash near 79th St BLOCKS ALL LANES… An EMS PLAN 1 has also been called. pic.twitter.com/UxLShDZzq1 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) February 3, 2017

11 people were taken to the hospital.

A dump truck was reportedly involved in the crash.

NB DAN RYAN at 79th – Crash inv. 7 vehicles, including a dump truck. Expect major delays. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/olKyyGh1X4 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 3, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.