BRIDGEVIEW, Ill -- The Chicago area's Muslim- American community hopes to send a message to the White House.

They held a unity rally at the Mosque Foundation in Bridgeview.

People of all religious faiths circled the mosque with signs of support for Chicago’s Muslim- American community.

The mosque says the show of support means a lot.

At the height of the rally, more than 1,000 people encircled the mosque.