Man killed, another injured in Logan Square shooting

CHICAGO — A shooting in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood left one man dead, another injured.

It happened early Friday morning in the 3700 block of West Fullerton.

The injured man, believed to be 20, says he was driving when a black vehicle pulled alongside and someone fired shots into his car.

The man was hit in the hand. His co-worker was shot in the head and neck, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they haven’t determined whether either man had any gang affiliation.