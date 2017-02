A multiple car accident is causing major delays on the inbound Edens Expressway at Peterson Ave.

ALL LANES NOW OPEN INBOUND EDENS- but traffic backed up past Touhy pic.twitter.com/u0xz8Txofn — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) February 3, 2017

The five-car crash happened just before 7 a.m. Friday. All lanes on the inbound Edens were shut down earlier, but have since reopened.

Chicago police, fire department and EMS are on the scene.

Major delays and back-ups are reported around and approaching the scene of the accident. Traffic is backed up past Touhy.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.