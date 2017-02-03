Lunchbreak: 1871 chili, prepared by chef Paul Katz and details about Super Chili Bowl IV

Chef Paul Katz

Event:

Super Chili Bowl IV

Sunday, February 5

3:00 p.m. through 3rd quarter

Howells and Hood

435 N. Michigan Avenue

Chicago

To make a reservation:

www.howellsandhood.com/

1871 Chili

Ingredients:

1/2 pound Nueskes small diced bacon

1/2 pound yellow onion, diced

1 pound ground chuck

1 pound inside round

1/4 pound ground pork

1/8 cup chili powder

1 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1 1/2 tsp black pepper

1/4 lb butter

1/4 lb masa harina flour

1/4 cup tomato paste

1/8 cup salt

1 oz chipotle peppers

1/2 quart Left Hand Milk Stout

1/2 gallon water

Directions:

Over medium heat render bacon until crispy, add onions and sweat until translucent. Add inside round and sear until brown. Add ground chuck, ground pork and cook until well browned. Deglaze with beer, add seasonings, chipotle peppers and water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat to a simmer for 1 hour. Meanwhile, in a separate pan over medium high heat melt butter. Whisk in masa harina flour and tomato paste until reaching a peanut butter consistency. Add to chili and bring back to a boil. Season with salt and let simmer for 5 minutes. Place in bowl and allow to cool