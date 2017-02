× Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts this month

This makes the winter weather a little sweeter, Krispy Kreme is offering a special promotion for the next three weeks.

Starting Monday, customers can get a free doughnut with every coffee purchase.

The deal runs through the end of the month.

No coupon is required.

It’s part of the company’s re-launch of its coffee blends.

The newest Chicagoland Krispy Kreme location is in Homewood at the Park Place Plaza shopping center.