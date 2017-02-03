× Hearing for officer in Laquan McDonald case

CHICAGO — The Chicago police officer charged in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald has another hearing Friday, but the public might not learn much from it.

Judge Vincent Gaughan is overseeing the case against Jason Van Dyke.

While hearings are public, the Chicago Tribune reports the judge has a history of keeping information from getting out in high profile cases.

He’s held numerous closed door discussions with attorneys in his chambers, without a court reporter present.

The judge says it’s to ensure Van Dyke gets a fair trial.

Van Dyke was charged nearly 15 months ago, but no trial date has been set.