Harden scores 42, rallies Rockets past Bulls 121-117 in OT

Posted 10:50 PM, February 3, 2017, by
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 03: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Chicago Bulls controls the ball defended by James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets in the first half at Toyota Center on February 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 03: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Chicago Bulls controls the ball defended by James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets in the first half at Toyota Center on February 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — James Harden had 42 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists to rally the Houston Rockets past the Chicago Bulls 121-117 in overtime Friday night.

Harden hit a step-back jumper over Paul Zipser with 36.1 seconds remaining in the extra period and was fouled. He made the free throw to give the Rockets a two-point lead they never relinquished.

After losing to Atlanta on Thursday night, the Rockets improved to 12-1 this season in the second of back-to-back games.

The Bulls played without star forward Jimmy Butler, who was nursing a bruised heel. Starting in his place, Michael Carter-Williams had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists before fouling out with two minutes remaining in overtime.

Harden hit a step-back jumper over Carter-Williams to tie the game at 108 with 27.3 seconds remaining in regulation.