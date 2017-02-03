× French soldier shoots attacker at Louvre

PARIS, France – The Louvre Museum in Paris was blocked off Friday after a soldier shot a man wielding a knife. The shooting took place at the Carrousel du Louvre, an underground shopping center near the entrance to the world-famous museum.

The man may have attacked another soldier with a knife before he was shot.

France’s Interior Minister calls it a serious security situation but didn’t give further details. We’ll continue to follow this, and bring you more information as it comes in.