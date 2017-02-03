Please enable Javascript to watch this video

D.B Sweeney Stars in an New Comedy, Reflects on Eight Men Out, The Cutting Edge & More!

"The Resurrection of Gavin Stone" is an inspirational comedy rated PG about faith and forgiveness. Gavin Stone, a washed-up former child star is forced to do community service at a local mega- church and pretends to be Christian so he can land the part of Jesus in their annual Passion Play only to discover that the most important role of his life is far from Hollywood.

Before breaking through as an actor on Broadway in The Caine Mutiny Court Martial, D.B. Sweeney played baseball, worked in construction, drove cabs and cooked in some of America’s finest restaurants. His many stage appearances led to movies and television where he’s played dozens of memorable roles including Shoeless Joe Jackson in Eight Men Out, Doug Dorsey in The Cutting Edge, Travis Walton in Fire in the Sky, and Dish Boggett in the landmark Lonesome Dove miniseries.