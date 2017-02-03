Chicago teen’s family turns tragedy to triumph after son dies from brain tumor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every day, 13 kids in the country will be diagnosed with a brain tumor.

For one such Beverly family, they have turned their tragedy to triumph by helping to raise money and awareness to help those living and fighting in honor of their son's death.

His name is John McNicholas, and he packed more in his 15-years than most people do who live to be 90 or more, his Mom likes to say.

John died of a brain tumor January 7, six years ago. He would have been 21 today.

Amy says, "One of the pieces of healing that idea when it first happens to you you know it's 'how could this happen to us? We've also had the bad privilege of meeting so many families who have experienced what we have so you get some perspective The why me becomes the why not me? It really does."

In the wake of his death, his family started 'The John McNicholas Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.'

Among other efforts, they've raised money through the 'Live Like John' softball tournament and the 'Go Gray in May' initiative with John's schools of Saint Rita High School and Christ the King Grammar School for pediatric brain tumor research.

A beautiful sunflower painting was given to the McNicholas' of a sunflower, a symbol of hope and brightness that was John. Every student at Christ the King painted at least one stroke on the piece.

Amy, and her husband Ed, will receive the 'Venerable Mary Potter Humanitarian Award' Saturday at Little Company of Mary Hospital's 'Crystal Heart Ball.'

"Just really honored, humbled. Again, we are one of many families who experience the loss of a child to this disease what is so special to us is that it," says Amy.

For more information on this story go to WWW.LCMH.ORG and WWW.LIVELIKEJOHN.ORG