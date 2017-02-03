× Bulls Jimmy Butler gets his number retired at his Texas high school

TOMBALL, Texas – If you thought the Bulls’ top player spent his day in Houston checking out the Super Bowl setup, you were a bit mistaken.

Instead Jimmy Butler went outside the city where he was the center of attention.

A day before his Bulls were set to play the Rockets Toyota Center, the forward made the short trip to his Alma Mater Tomball High School where his number was retired by the school.

Butler, a 2007 graduate of the school in the Houston suburbs, had his No. 1 presented to him inside a packed gym on Thursday.

He was a late bloomer at Tomball, coming into his own his senior season when he averaged 19.9 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Butler actually started his college career at Tyler Junior College in Texas before eventually earning a scholarship to Marquette.

A standout career there led to his drafting by the Bulls with the 30th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and since Butler has become an NBA star.

A three-time All-Star, who will start for the first time in the mid-season classic later this month, the forward won his first gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio this past August.

A banner for Butler to be placed in the gym was unveiled along with a presentation of a framed jersey for the forward to keep.

Today, @JimmyButler went back home to Tomball High School where his jersey was retired. Congratulations, Jimmy! pic.twitter.com/8rwSYCPp30 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 2, 2017

Butler also spent some time with the current Tomball High School basketball team.

Great day for the Cougars! Thanks to Jimmy Butler for spending his afternoon with us at THS! pic.twitter.com/jbGLJ7pOCn — Tomball Cougar Hoops (@TomballHoops) February 2, 2017

During his visit, Butler wasn’t alone as he was joined by a few teammates including Dwyane Wade and Taj Gibson.

when @tajgibson22 realize he finally in Tomball, Texas 😂😂 A photo posted by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) on Feb 2, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

All in all it made for a memorable trip home for Butler – one where he was the subject of one of the biggest parties in the Houston area on this Super Bowl weekend.