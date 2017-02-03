× Bulls Game Notes For Friday @ Houston

* This will be the first meeting between the Bulls and the Rockets in 2016-17. Chicago has taken four of the last five games in this series.

* The Bulls are in the midst of a six-game road trip, having defeated the Thunder 128-100 in Oklahoma City on Wednesday. This ties their longest road trip of the season. They went 4-2 on their six-game trip, November 15-25.

* The Rockets are 11-1 in the second game of back-to-back contests in 2016-17. That .917 win percentage playing on zero days’ rest is on pace to be the third highest in NBA history (minimum 10 games); Dallas (in 2006-07) and Miami (in 2012-13) both went 15-1 (.938) playing on zero days’ rest. Houston is coming off a loss to Atlanta on Thursday in which the Rockets blew a 20-point fourth-quarter lead.

* Rajon Rondo averaged 12.8 assists in games played in February last season, which led the NBA (he came off the bench to record six assists in the Bulls’ first game of February 2017, a win over the Thunder on Wednesday). Since 1985-86, the most assists any Bulls’ player has averaged in the month of February is 8.2 (Derrick Rose, February 2011) (minimum 0.1 G/team G).

* Jimmy Butler is averaging 22.3 (67/3) points on 61.5 (24/39) percent shooting over his last three road contests. He posted 28 points and went 11-for-17 (.647) from the field in Wednesday’s road win over Oklahoma City.

* Although he has averaged 23.0 points per game in his last five appearances (1-4) versus the Bulls, James Harden has struggled from the field in those contests, making just 37.9 (36/95) percent of his shot attempts. Harden is coming off a 41-point, eight-rebound, eight-assist, four-steal performance against Atlanta on Thursday.