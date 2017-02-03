× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Dallas

* The Blackhawks defeated the Coyotes, 4-3, on Thursday in Arizona, snapping a three-game skid. They got off to a strong start, scoring three first-period goals. Chicago’s 47 first-period goals this season are second only to San Jose (48) in the Western Conference.

* The Stars fell to the Jets, 4-3, on Thursday in Dallas, snapping a streak of four games getting at least one point. It also dropped them to 1-3-0 this season against Winnipeg; last season, they went 4-1-0 against the Jets.

* Chicago has won all three meetings between the teams this season, getting a 3-2 win in Dallas, and a 4-3 overtime win and a 3-1 win in Chicago. It’s been a significant turnaround from last season, when the Stars took four of five from the Blackhawks, with the four wins coming by a combined 19-6 scoreline.

* Artemi Panarin scored what proved to be the game-winning goal against Arizona, getting assists from Artem Anisimov and Patrick Kane. It was the 13th time this season that Kane has assisted on a Panarin goal, the most by any pair in the league.

* Patrick Eaves scored his team-leading 19th goal of the season in the loss to Winnipeg. Eaves scored 20 goals as a rookie with the Senators in 2005-06, but since then he has never scored more than 14. His 33 points this year are a new career high.

* Some of the Stars’ woes can be traced to their penalty kill, as they’ve allowed a league-high 46 power-play goals. Last season, they allowed just 44 over the course of the season. Chicago has scored on 18.1 percent of its power-play opportunities, 17th-best in the league.