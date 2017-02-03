Around Town checks out Lake Geneva Winterfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winterfest runs from January 28th to February 12th and is home to the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition, where fifteen teams of the most talented snow sculptors and artists from around the country gather to compete for a national title. The entire competition is open to the public, so Winterfest attendees can actually watch the artists at work! Winterfest festivities during the week also include Human Dog Sled Races, The Abominable Snow Race, Spectacular Ice Bar at the Historic Hotels, Magic Shows, Helicopter Rides, a Chili cook-off, and incredible deals at local hotels and restaurants. There is something for everyone.

VISIT Lake Geneva Winterfest & the US National Snow Sculpting Competition

201 Wrigley Drive (Visitors Center) Lake Geneva, WI 53147

http://www.visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest/us-national-snow-sculpting-competiton/