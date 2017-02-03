Around Town checks out Jackie Chan’s Long Yun Kung Fu Troupe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 11 members of the Long Yun troupe – hand-picked by internationally renowned martial artist, actor, and film director Chan – effortlessly combine elements of traditional kung fu, ballet, and modern dance in the mesmerizing program 11 Warriors. We are co-presenting this performance on February 4 with the Chinese Fine Arts Society and Choose Chicago as part of the City of Chicago’s annual Chinese New Year celebration.

The program 11 Warriors, which the troupe will be performing at the Auditorium Theatre on Saturday, February 4 at 7:30PM, features the troupe effortlessly combining kung fu, ballet, and modern dance in a mesmerizing program. The program is co-presented by the Auditorium Theatre, the Chinese Fine Arts Society, and Choose Chicago as part of the City of Chicago’s Chinese New Year celebration.

Julie Ma, the president of the Chinese Fine Arts Society (https://chinesefinearts.org/) will be on hand to translate and discuss the Chinese New Year celebration.