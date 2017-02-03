Andersonville bakery closing after decades in business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A long-time sweet taste of Chicago is going away after 88 years of serving the North Side.

The Swedish Bakery on N Clark St will close on Tuesday, February 28th.

It first opened in 1929. The Stanton family has operated it since 1979.

If running a small business were a piece of cake, it might be open forever. But, changing tastes along with changing times have led to the demise of the corner bakery.

“Even though we’re doing well now, we’re not really looking that rosy in the future,” Dennis Stanton said. “Take a walk down Clark Street, you don’t see a butcher anymore, you don’t see a bakery anymore. There’s not that many full line retail bakeries left.”

Customers are flocking to the shop to get a final taste of a Chicago tradition.