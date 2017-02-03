6 BMWs stolen from luxury car dealership in Evanston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill.- A luxury car dealership in the North Suburbs is the latest target of car thieves.

A group of people broke the glass at "Autobarn Mazda of Evanston," around midnight, and made off with as many as six cars, most of them BMWs.

One of them may have been a Porsche.

A black BMW was later found abandoned in Chicago at Lake Shore Drive and Fullerton.

It's not clear how the thieves were able to get the keys to the cars.

So far, no one has been arrested.

The overnight theft is part of a pattern of luxury auto thefts in the suburbs over the past few weeks.