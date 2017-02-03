Friday Forecaster: Judith Lozano, 5th grade, Nathanael Greene School
5th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
5th Grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
5th grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
-
4th grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
2nd Grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
2nd grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
2nd grader reports Friday’s morning weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
-
Evergreen Park murder suspect killed in shootout with police on Metra train in Deerfield
-
Protecting Donald Trump costs New York City more than $1 million a day
-
Black Friday: Here’s when Target, Wal-Mart, Best Buy, other major stores will open