× 15-year-old shot and killed on South Side

CHICAGO – A teenage boy was shot and killed this afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.

Police say the 15-year-old was shot in the 11400 block of S Stewart in the Roseland neighborhood.

The teen was shot in the head, chest and abdomen, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.