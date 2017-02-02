With Super Bowl LI approaching, Jarrett gives us his tips to staying calm before a game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The pressure cooker that is NRG Stadium gets a bit hotter as it gets closer to Sunday.

The anticipation, the stakes, and the attention all make for some pretty stressful times for the Falcons and Patriots as Super Bowl LI approaches in Houston.

What can guys like Tom Brady and Matt Ryan do to make sure they don't lose their cool leading up to the big game? Jarrett Payton had a few suggestions for them on Sports Feed.

The host and former NFL running back gave some of his best tips to Josh Frydman for staying calm before a big game.

