× What Trump Did Today: Thursday, Feb. 2

Donald Trump continued his busy first 100 days as President of the United State. In an effort to chronicle this busy time, WGN News is offering a look at each day in office.

Here is a wrap up of some of the events for Thursday, Feb. 2nd.

White House releases new statement on Israeli settlements

The White House says new Israeli settlements or the expansion of existing ones beyond their current borders may not help achieve peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.

Spokesman Sean Spicer says President Donald Trump’s administration doesn’t believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace, although it has yet to take an official position on settlement construction.

Spicer says Trump looks forward to continuing to discuss the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he visits the White House on Feb. 15.

In Israel on Thursday, Netanyahu vowed to establish the first new West Bank settlement in more than two decades “as soon as possible.”

Trump has signaled a softer line toward settlements, which most of the international community views as illegal.

White House preparing new sanctions on Iran after ballistic missile launch

The Trump administration is preparing to levy sanctions on Iran after it test-fired a ballistic missile.

That’s according to U.S. officials and others with knowledge of the decision. The sanctions are expected to be levied as early as Friday. Up to two dozen Iranian individuals, companies and possibly government agencies could be penalized. The Trump administration put Iran “on notice” after the missile test.

Trump meets with king of Jordan

President Donald Trump and the king of Jordan have discussed with the possibility of establishing safe zones for refugees in Syria.

Trump met briefly Thursday with King Abdullah II at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

A White House statement on the meeting says Trump “highlighted Jordan’s critical contributions to defeating ISIS and discussed the possibility of establishing safe zones in Syria.”

The president also addressed the importance of strengthening Jordan’s security and economy, as well as “Jordan’s essential role in serving as a model of tolerance and moderation in the region.”