Dear Tom,

What time of the year is best for viewing the northern lights in Alaska?

Debbie Clifford, Monee, IL

Dear Debbie,

The northern lights are visible in Alaska about 100 nights per year, but that number increases the farther north that you go. Winter, with its long nights, is by far the best time of the year. Summer, with approximately 18 to 20 hours of daylight and a few additional hours of illumination with the sun just barely beneath the horizon, is the worst time of the year.

Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, is your best bet. It’s winter climate is cold by Chicago standards, but not horribly so because it is tempered by air from the Pacific Ocean. The average high temperature in December-January-February is in the lower 20s and the average low is 4 to 9 degrees above zero. Annual snowfall in Anchorage is about 70 inches versus 38 inches at Chicago.