WGN-TV TO AIR “2017 CHICAGO AUTO SHOW” SPECIAL

CHICAGO—February 2, 2017 – The “2017 Chicago Auto Show” will be broadcast LIVE on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV and streamed on WGNTV.com Saturday, February 11 from 7-8 p.m. CT, with encores Sunday, February 12 from 12-1 p.m. CT on CLTV and 10:30-11:30 p.m. CT on WGN-TV. The broadcast will showcase the newest car models along with the latest auto technology. From the fastest coupes to the most eco-friendly hybrids, viewers will see a variety of new vehicles that meet a number of consumer needs.

WGN’s Erin Ivory will co-host the telecast with MotorWeek’s John Davis. WGN’s Sarah Jindra and Marcus Leshock will report from the showroom floor. WGN has been producing and airing Chicago Auto Show TV specials nearly every year since 1951.

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America and has been held more times than any other auto exposition on the continent. This year marks the 109th edition of the Chicago Auto Show. Manufacturers will offer tours of the latest cars, distribute rebates to visitors and hold workshops to educate drivers on the fundamentals of owning a vehicle. The Chicago Auto Show is open to the public February 11 – 20, 2017.

