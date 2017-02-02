Actress, Tia Carrere will be at Hollywood Blvd Cinema this weekend to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Wayne's World! She stopped by the ole number nine to share some details about the the film and how was "discovered" for the role of Mike Myer's love interest "Cassandra". Carrere also starred in "True Lies" alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. You can see her tomorrow night through Sunday at Hollywood Boulevard Cinema in Woodridge. For more information check out the Hollywood Blvd. Cinema .
‘Cassandra’ from ‘Wayne’s World’ Tia Carrere on celebrating the film’s 25th anniversary
