Teacher arrested after allegedly exposing herself to class during cartwheel

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – A substitute teacher in Oklahoma was arrested after allegedly exposing herself to a high school class.

KFOR reports that on Tuesday, the Pawhuska Police Department announced that 34-year-old Lacey Sponsler was arrested on one complaint of indecent exposure after a Snapchat video from the class started spreading on the Internet.

Investigators say Sponsler performed a cartwheel in front a choir class without any underwear on under her skirt.

Police told KJRH that Sponsler told the students that she wasn’t wearing any underwear before doing the cartwheel.

Officials say she also told them to destroy the video.

Pawhuska schools released a statement to KJRH, saying that the district takes the safety of its students seriously and that Sponsler is no longer allowed to work at the school.