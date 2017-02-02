Man arrested after Homan Square bomb threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A man was arrested and several people were ordered out of their homes in the city's Homan Square neighborhood because of a bomb scare at an AirBNB rental.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of West Flournoy.

The Chicago Police's bomb squad was called in after a suspicious package was discovered, not taking any chances, police awakened neighbors of the two-flat and told them to get out.

Police say the device turned out to be a box of old wires. It is not yet known why the man was arrested.

Everyone was allowed to return home.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.