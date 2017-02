Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUCONDA, Ill. -- Students and staff at Wauconda High School were evacuated as a precautionary measure due to a possible bomb threat.

According to the high school's website, everyone has been relocated to The Chapel, 25270 Rte. 60, Grayslake, IL 60030.

Parents should pick up their high school student from the Chapel.

No other details are available. SkyCam9 is headed to the scene.

Check back for updates.