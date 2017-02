CHICAGO – Chicago police are asking for help in identifying a woman who was found on the North Side.

The woman, who police believe is 40 to 60 years of age, was found in the Lakeview neighborhood near Belmont Ave and Broadway.

The woman is white with gray hair, 5’7 and about 150 lbs. She was wearing a cream-colored hat, black coat, cream-colored sweater and brown suede boots.

Anyone with information should contact police at 312-744-8266.