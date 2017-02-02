Mild stretch could end with snow next week
-
Weekend storm could bring significant snow to Chicago area
-
Winter storm moves into Chicago area
-
7-day forecast: Cold week, formidable snow possible next weekend
-
Rough start to winter with lots of snow and now arctic cold
-
Icy start, then weather turns mild
-
-
As much as a half-foot of snow possible in portions of the Chicago area at week’s end
-
The year ends on a mild note
-
Wet and mild week ahead
-
Mild and wet week rolls on
-
Warm weekend, mild week to follow
-
-
Chicago area braces for 2nd weekend of ‘shovelable’ snow
-
Snow possible next weekend as it continues to fall in Chicago
-
Cold weekend to be followed by mild week and a warm up