Man robbed, beaten in front of Grayslake home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. -- A man was attacked steps away from his door in suburban Grayslake.

The victim was entering his home around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 18300 block of W. Springwood Dr in Grayslake when he was attacked.

The robber beat the 37-year-old man and tried to hurt him with a stun gun before fleeing with all the victim's money.

The offender is described as an African American male, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt. He concealed his face during the robbery.

Anyone with information about the crime is being asked to call Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 847-549-5200 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222.