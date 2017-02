Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police have issued a community alert in the city's Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police say, a man captured in a surveillance video, tried to sexually assault a woman in the 2200 block of East 68th Street.

The woman got off a bus early Wednesday morning. The man got off with her, followed her, and grabbed her at an apartment building.

But when he tried to remove her clothes, the woman was able to break free and she ran away.