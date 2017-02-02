Local doctor returns to Chicago from Dubai after being refused entry over travel ban

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A doctor in Oak Lawn who became caught-up in the Trump administration's new travel restrictions is now back in the Chicago area.

24 year-old Dr. Amer Al Homssi arrived at O'Hare on Thursday morning on a flight from Dubai. A federal lawsuit led to an agreement with the U.S. government.

He was initially supposed to return on Sunday.

He's a Syrian citizen, but permanent resident of the United Arab Emirates. He went there to get married last month.

Al Homssi holds no ill will over the incident, and just wants to get back to work.

He's in the first year of a three year residency in the Internal Medicine Department at Christ Hospital.