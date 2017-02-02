Jarrett joins Sports Feed from Super Bowl LI in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Wherever the big game goes, Jarrett Payton will follow.

After all, he has to present one of the major awards of the weekend to one of the NFL players who does his best on and off the field.

So while Jarrett's in Houston for the Super Bowl LI activities, he took some time to join Sports Feed to discuss a number of topics on the game with Josh Frydman on Thursday night.

He discussed the Falcons-Patriots match-up and made his prediction on the game with Josh. At the same time, Jarrett talked about the recent rumors concerning the Bears' 2017 quarterback.

