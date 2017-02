Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some of the smartest people in the NFL and NBA are on the sidelines in cheerleader uniforms. Darlene Cavalier dreamed up an organization called "Science Cheerleader" while completing a master's degree at U-PENN and working as a cheerleader for the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team. 'Science Cheerleader' works with 250 current and former NFL and NBA cheerleaders, who are pursuing science and technology careers.