From Super Bowl LI to Bears QB, Arthur Arkush discusses on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - No matter what the NFL event, there is one thing that tends to come up with Chicago fans: Who will be the Bears quarterback for the upcoming season.

This is especially the case at Super Bowl LI and for the 2017 season, where the question of who will be the Bears signal caller is in the beginning stage of getting answered.

Would Ryan Pace pull off a trade for a Jimmy Garoppolo? Will he choose to keep Jay Cutler or go with this year's backup Brian Hoyer?

Oh, there is an NFL Championship Game on Sunday between the Falcons and the Patriots.

Arthur Arkush of Pro Football Weekly discussed all of that during his appearance on Thursday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman.

To watch Arthur's segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.