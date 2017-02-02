Florida woman claims iPhone exploded while she slept

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman claims her iPhone 6 Plus caught fire in the middle of the night while she was asleep, according to WFTS.

Amanda Bentz told the Tampa Bay television station her phone was plugged into an Apple charger when it caught fire, according to the report.

“I was probably about a foot and a half away from my phone, my phone was charging. There was no warning signs. No spark. There was no smoke,” she said.

The couple’s curtains, a pillow, and some jewelry were all damaged in the small fire.

In the past, Apple has blamed similar incidents on “external factors” like non-Apple chargers.

Bentz said Apple wants to inspect her damaged iPhone before they replace it. She said after the investigation, Apple may replace the phone. However, if she wants a new phone immediately, they will require a $749 hold on her credit card.

An Apple spokesman confirmed to WFLA they are investigating.