Chicago’s snow drought this winter is nearly unprecedented

If you’re a snow lover or plow snow for a living, this has been a disappointing month and a half.

Since Dec. 19th, the city has measured a miniscule 0.6” of snow. This qualifies as the least snowiest Dec 19th thru Feb 3rd period in 117 years dating back to 1899-1900 when 0.3” was logged and 2nd least snowiest mid-winter period on the books dating back to 1884-85.

Typically, 15.5” of snow falls during that period.

While no major snow is yet in sight, it’s worth noting that historically 45% of Chicago’s seasonal snowfall occurs beyond this date.