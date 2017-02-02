× Bulls open road trip with big win in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 28 points to help the Chicago Bulls rout the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-100 on Wednesday night.

Dwyane Wade had 18 points and seven assists for the Bulls, who shot 60 percent from the field overall and 68 percent in the second half.

Russell Westbrook had 28 points and eight assists and Jerami Grant scored a season-high 15 points for the Thunder, who lost their third straight overall and had their five-game home winning streak snapped. It took until the fourth quarter for someone other than Westbrook to reach 10 points for the Thunder. Oklahoma City shot just 38 percent from the field and made 10 of 37 3-pointers. It was the second-worst loss of the season for Oklahoma City, behind a 34-point loss in Memphis.