‘Bruh! You’re From Evanston’: Fox News panelist called out for saying he’s from Chicago

It’s one of the most contentious topics: Who can say they are from Chicago?

There was a big blowup about it on the Fox News channel Wednesday.

Panelists Gianno Caldwell and Richard Fowler were discussing President Donald Trump’s latest remarks about Chicago. During a meeting about Black History Month, Trump said Chicago is “totally out of control” and repeated that he will “send in the feds” if the violence problem can’t be solved.

At one point, Fowler says “I’m from Chicago,” but then Caldwell interrupts him and says “Bruh, you’re from Evanston!”

