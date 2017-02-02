× Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday @ Arizona

* The Blackhawks have dropped three games in a row for the second time this season. However, it marks the first time Chicago has lost three straight in regulation since March 11-16, 2016.

* The Coyotes saw their season-high three-game winning streak come to an end with Tuesday’s loss to the Kings. It was Arizona’s 14th loss via a blown lead, the most of any Western Conference team this season.

* Chicago is 6-0-1 against Arizona since the start of the 2014-15 season, including a current five-game winning streak. The streak is the longest for the Blackhawks over the Coyotes since a six-game run from January 19, 2008 – January 6, 2009.

* Patrick Kane has 21 points (7g, 14a) in 11 games against the Coyotes since 2012-13. The only player with a higher points per game average versus one opponent since then is Sidney Crosby at 2.08 against the Lightning (minimum 10 GP).

* Lawson Crouse collected his first career multi-point game with two assists against Los Angeles. The 19-year-old Crouse became the fifth different Coyote all-time to pick up multiple assists in a game as a teenager.

* Brent Seabrook tallied his 25th point of the season with an assist in the loss at the Sharks. Seabrook is now the fifth Blackhawk defenseman in history to have at least 10 seasons with 25+ points.