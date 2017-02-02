Aspiring writer has magical day with Disney on Ice and a special invite too

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN News first introduced you to Erin Feeney nearly one year ago. She’s an amazing writer who was robbed of speech and mobility by cerebral palsey.

She has never let her disability slow her down..

At 16, she published her first collection of short stories and a director based a short film on it for the Naperville film festival last year.

Today at the United Center the now 25-year-old spent her afternoon catching Disney on Ice. The newest show, “Follow your Heart,” is a relatable story for the young Naperville woman, who despite the inability to walk or talk, is chasing her dream to one day write for Disney.

With one book published and several others in the works Erin also attends classes at college of DuPage, but it is a special meeting today which could help shape her future.

After the performance, Erin met one-on-one with the show’s writer.

Erin was able to ask her questions and was then invited to write a story for Disney’s “Doc McStuffins” show.

Erin’s excitement could be felt across the room.

She also got an autographed copy of today’s show script and gift basket of Disney goodies, not to mention a step closer to a dream she’s had for many, many years.