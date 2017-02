× $1,200 worth of vodka stolen from Arlington Heights grocery store

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Someone broke into a grocery store in Arlington Heights and took off with $1,200 worth of vodka.

It happened Saturday morning at the Jewel store on Arlington Heights Rd.

A store surveillance camera caught an image of the a man leaving the store with a pink backpack full of bottles.

He returned minutes later to reload and carry more bottles out. He drove off in a black SUV.