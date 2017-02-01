What Trump Did Today: Wednesday, Feb. 1

Donald Trump continued his busy first 100 days as President of the United State. In an effort to chronicle this busy time, WGN News is offering a look at each day in office.

Here is a wrap up of some of the events for Wednesday, Feb. 1st.

White House puts Iran “on notice” following ballistic missile test

The White House is taking a firm stand against Iran. Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, issued a cryptic warning Wednesday to the leaders in Tehran that the U.S. will act against Iran unless it stops testing ballistic missiles and supporting Houthi rebels in Yemen. Flynn said the U.S. was putting Iran “on notice,” But he declined to say what retaliatory actions the U.S. would pursue.

Trump travels to honor fallen Navy SEAL

President Donald Trump has honored one of America’s fallen heroes; Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens. The 36-year-old Navy SEAL was killed in a weekend raid in Yemen. Trump and his daughter Ivanka traveled to Delaware’s Dover Air Base today to honor the return of Owens’ remains. Trump met with the sailor’s family who had requested that Trump’s visit and the return of Owens’ remains be private.

Melania Trump picks chief of staff

First lady Melania Trump has named the first member of her White House team, choosing Lindsay Reynolds as her chief of staff.

Reynolds will oversee operations in the White House East Wing, where the first lady operation is traditionally based.

Mrs. Trump says in a statement that Reynolds has more than 14 years of experience in political fundraising and event management. She also served in the White House under President George W. Bush.

The first lady also acknowledges the slow pace of building her staff. She says creating a professional and highly experienced team “will take time to do properly.”

Reynold says in the same statement that she’s working on updates and renovations to the White House public tour route, which has been closed temporarily.