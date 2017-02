OAK LAWN, Ill. — The son of a woman who worked for Illinois Rep. Dan Lipinski, is now charged with her murder.

Steve Chmela of Oak Lawn faces first degree murder charges in the stabbing death of his mother Marianne Viverito.

Her body was found in her home earlier this month.

Her son was arrested in Wisconsin. He is under a suicide watch.

His mother worked in Congressman Lipinski’s office for the past ten years.