Snow possible this weekend, then temp bounce again
-
Snow possible next weekend as it continues to fall in Chicago
-
Snow possible this weekend
-
Snow again this weekend?
-
7-day forecast: Cold week, formidable snow possible next weekend
-
As much as a half-foot of snow possible in portions of the Chicago area at week’s end
-
-
Another winter storm this weekend?
-
‘Fairly significant snow event’ expected this weekend
-
Cold … and getting colder
-
Mild holiday weekend then a drop in temps
-
Potential for some snow this weekend
-
-
Cold through the weekend with a chance of snow
-
Cold with snow expected this weekend
-
Mild weekend then more normal temps return