Much of North America treated to a milder than normal January; February opens modestly colder with the potential of a stormier U.S. weather pattern ahead next week
-
Warmer weather coming our way this week
-
Current weather radar mosiacs
-
Mild weather continues
-
Cold weather returns
-
Week of wintry weather
-
-
Few more days of mild weather then a drop in temps
-
Storms possible as warmup begins next week
-
Temps to fall, then rise in fall weather rollercoaster
-
Cool days, some rain expected for Thanksgiving week
-
Weekend ushers in winter weather
-
-
Unseasonably mild surge follows next round of wet weather
-
Work week forecast: Rain followed by temps in the 50’s
-
Ice Station Chicago: 11 days in the deep freeze January, 1982