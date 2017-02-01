Lunchbreak: Salmon en croute, prepared by Le Chocolat du Bouchard chef Cathy Bouchard

Chef Cathy Bouchard

Le Chocolat du Bouchard

127-129 S. Washington Street

Naperville

(630) 355-5720

www.lechocolatdubouchard.com

Salmon en Croute

Ingredients:

1 5-6 oz salmon filet

1/2 sheet of puff pastry

4 oz (about 1/2 cup) spinach, stems removed

1 oz (2 Tbs) shallot, minced

1 oz (2 Tbs) garlic, minced

1 oz (2 Tbs) Chardonnay white wine

4 oz (about 1/2 cup) cremini mushrooms, minced

Directions:

Sweat half of the shallots and garlic until translucent. Deglaze with half the white wine, add mushrooms until cooked. Set aside. Follow the same procedure for spinach (adding it to the above mixture). Lay puff pastry on a cutting board. Season fish and place upside down on pastry dough/puff pastry. Place mushrooms and spinach on top of salmon in layers. Wrap and close puff pastry dough. Using a knife, cut herring bone or other desired pattern into top of puff pastry without cutting all the way through the dough. Place in 400 degree oven for 15 minutes or until inside temperature of fish reaches 140-145 degrees. Allow to stand for 2-3 minutes before serving.

Fish Fumet

(Can be cut in half, however any extra can be frozen for future use in an air tight container)

Ingredients:

5 pounds fish bones, tails & fins removed

1 Tbs canola oil

4 oz (about 1/2 cup) leeks or tops, sliced 1/2 inch thick

4 oz (about 1/2 cup) fennel, sliced 1/2 inch thick

3 oz (about 1/3 cup) shallot, sliced 1/2 thick

2 oz (about 1/4 cup) button mushrooms, cut into 1/2 inch slices

1 tsp black peppercorns

2 bay leaves

1/4 oz thyme sprigs

1/4 oz parsley leaves

1 tsp salt

1 cup dry white wine/sauvignon blanc

Directions:

Cut bones into 3-4 inch pieces, rinse well and soak in ice water for 12 hours or overnight. Heat oil in stock pot over high heat. Add leeks, fennel, mushrooms, shallot, peppercorns, bay leaves, thyme, parsley and salt. Reduce heat to medium high and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add wine and cook until alcohol is completely cooked off. About 20 minutes. Drain bones and rinse one more time. Remove any blood or veins that remain. Add bones to the stock pot with all the other ingredients and cover pot over medium heat for 5 minutes or until bones are opaque. Add enough cold water to cover the bones and slowly bring to a simmer. Skim away any impurities that float to the top. Simmer uncovered for about 30 minutes. Do not allow to boil. Remove from heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Carefully ladle fumet and strain through a big strainer into a bowl set atop another bowl of ice. Try not to disturb bones as this will cloud stock. Tilt pot to get remaining stock carefully. Cool and place in refrigerator.

Fish Veloute

Ingredients:

1 cup fish fumet

1 1/2 tsp roux

1/8 cup heavy cream

salt and pepper to taste

1 tarragon sprig

Directions;

To make a roux, melt butter in saute pan over medium low heat. Once fully melted add an equal part of flour (meaning if it is 1T butter, add 1 T flour) whisk together and continue to cook until a nice dark blond color. It should not taste like raw flour. Bring fumet to gentle boil in sauce pot and reduce by one third. Reduce to simmer and whisk in roux. Simmer for 20 minutes. Whisk in heavy cream and cook an additional 10 minutes skimming as needed. Season to taste. Move into a bowl set atop another bowl of ice and add tarragon. Once cooled, remove tarragon and transfer to the fridge. Slightly reheat for plating.