Dear Tom,

It seems that the first half of the Februarys of this century have been snowier than normal. Is this correct?

— Roger Sullivan

Dear Roger,

It is true that recent February openings have been quite snowy. We had Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski rank the Feb. 1-14 snowfall for 132 years dating to 1885, and four of the top 10 snowiest years have occurred since 2008. The snowiest February beginning was in 2011, the year of the infamous Groundhog Day blizzard with 26.1 inches. Other years in the top 10 include 2015 with 20.1 inches, 2010 with 15.2 inches, and 2008 with 14.6 inches. Expanding the data to include the top 15 years brings 2007 with 13.7 inches and 2014 with 13.4 inches into the fold. The least snowy Feb. 1-14 periods since 2000 were in 2002 and 2003, logging just a trace. Given our recent snow drought, it will be interesting to see how this February turns out.